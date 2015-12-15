Secrets stream album no.3

Secrets have streamed their latest album Everything That Got Us Here via YouTube.

The follow-up to 2013’s Fragile Figures is also available to purchase via iTunes.

The San Diego outfit said of the release: “The songs on this record are not just our stories, but yours too. You’re the reason this band is able to continue, to write music, record, tour, and so much more.

“You’re the reason we’re here. On our new album, we wrote a few songs based off of the stories you’ve told us over the years. Because we’ve been there and watched you grow and live through them.”

Everything That Got Us Here tracklist