Sebastian Bach has released a video for What Do I Got To Lose? his first single since 2014's Give 'Em Hell album. The release caps a busy week for the former Skid Row man, who last week was revealed to be the man behind the Tiki costume on the latest series of the popular Fox series The Masked Singer.

"When I first agreed to be on the show, I thought it was mostly about comedy and costumes, which it definitely is!”, says Bach. “But when I actually did the show, I realised that The Masked Singer is about singing! Which I love to do! I had an incredible time doing the show.

"My favourite song that I got to do was Magic by Pilot. The high clean tenor sound of that vocal is incredible to sing for me! It was great making new friends and getting to put on a crazy show with awesome music! Thank you to Nick Cannon and all at the Masked Singer! Would love to do it again sometime!"

Bach also performed Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Lady Gaga's Monster and I Was Made For Loving You by Kiss on the show, before being voted off after singing Poison's Nothin' But a Good Time.

As for the single, What Do I Got To Lose? was co-written by Bach alongside Slash/Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy and producer Michael Baskette, who's also worked with Slash, Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Mammoth WVH and many more.

“To me, What Do I Got To Lose? is the perfect sentiment for me right now," says Bach. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style."

More activity is promised by the frontman, who also has a number of late dates in North and South America lined up for 2024. Full dates below.

Feb 24: Saint Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Feb 29: Orlando The 80's Cruise, FL

Apr 14: Los Angeles Rainbow Bar & Grill, CA

Apr 26: São Paulo Summer Breeze 2024, Brazil

Apr 27: Curitiba Tork N Roll, Brazil

Apr 28: Rio de Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil*

Apr 30: Montevideo Teatro del, Uruguay

May 01: Buenos Aires Estadio Obras, Argentina*

May 03: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile*

May 05: Mexico City Lunario, Mexico

May 09: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

* with Mr Big