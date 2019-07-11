Sebastian Bach: I would do a better job than Donald Trump

Sebastian Bach says he could do a better job of running the US than president Donald Trump.

The former Skid Row frontman made the claim during an exchange on Twitter which began with him responding to a comment saying that the choice between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election wasn’t really much of a choice.

Bach said: “One is actually a politician for a living. The other hosted a reality TV show. The choice seems pretty clear to me.”

Another Twitter user then told Bach that he’d do a better job, to which Bach replied: “I'm actually not running for president I'm perfectly happy playing music for a living.

“An actual politician would do a much better job at running the country than somebody who has never been a politician before.”

He later added: “Having said that, I would do a better job. After all, my reality TV shows were better than his reality TV shows so that makes me automatically more qualified.”

Bach has appeared in various reality TV shows over the years, including Sing Your Face Off, Gone Country and Supergroup, and played himself in hit Canadian comedy Trailer Park Boys.

The vocalist will head out on the road in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s self-titled debut album later this year.

He's extended an open invitation to any of the original Skid Row members to join him onstage, but Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo rejected the offer at the end of June with Bach admitting earlier this week: "They fucking hate me.”

One is actually a politician for a living. The other hosted a reality TV show. The choice seems pretty clear to me 🤔July 8, 2019

I'm actually not running for president I'm perfectly happy playing music for a living. An actual politician would do a much better job at running the country then somebody who has never been a politician before. Is this so hard to grasp for you?July 8, 2019