Sebastian Bach gets tempted

Duff McKagan guests on track from singer's new album Give 'Em Hell

Sebastian Bach has released a video for his track Temptation.

It’s taken from upcoming solo album Give ‘Em Hell, and features a guest appearance by bassist Duff McKagan, who’s currently rumoured to be rejoining Guns n’Roses.

Bach says of his latest record: “As a rock fan I listen to it every single day. As a musician, I honestly feel like I have reached a new level of album recording. As an audiophile, I could not be more blown away by the sound.”

He also roped in John 5 of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie fame, and Billy Idol’s Steve Stevens, for studio sessions.

Give ‘Em Hell is released on April 21 via Frontiers Records.

Tracklist

  1. Hell Inside My Head 2. Harmony 3. All My Friends Are Dead 4. Temptation 5. Push Away 6. Dominator 7. Had Enough 8. Gun To A Knife Fight 9. Rock N Roll Is A Vicious Game 10. Taking Back Tomorrow 11. Disengaged 12. Forget You
