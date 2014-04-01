Sebastian Bach gets tempted

Sebastian Bach has released a video for his track Temptation.

It’s taken from upcoming solo album Give ‘Em Hell, and features a guest appearance by bassist Duff McKagan, who’s currently rumoured to be rejoining Guns n’Roses.

Bach says of his latest record: “As a rock fan I listen to it every single day. As a musician, I honestly feel like I have reached a new level of album recording. As an audiophile, I could not be more blown away by the sound.”

He also roped in John 5 of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie fame, and Billy Idol’s Steve Stevens, for studio sessions.

Give ‘Em Hell is released on April 21 via Frontiers Records.

Tracklist