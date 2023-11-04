Search underway for man missing from Headbangers Boat cruise

The owners of a cruise ship which is playing host to the Headbangers Boat metal cruise say a 41-year-old man is missing overboard.

A spokesperson for the Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed that a United States Coast Guard search and rescue operation was underway after the man went overboard from the Norwegian Pearl near the Bahamas.

Headbangers Boat is a four-day cruise hosted by Lamb of God and also featuring Mastodon, Testament, Hatebreed and more. It set sail from Miami, Florida, heading to Nassau in the Bahamas.

The Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said: "On the early morning of Friday, November 3, 2023, Norwegian Pearl was notified that a 41-year-old male guest went overboard while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami.

"The authorities have been notified and the United States Coast Guard search and rescue operation is underway. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

The Norwegian Pearl is a 294m (964ft) cruise ship. The Norwegian Cruise Line describes the ship as follows: "Cruise to the breezy islands of The Caribbean, or simply sit back and sail through the world's greatest shortcut on a Panama Canal cruise. Whatever you choose to do, we invite you to experience the wonders of getting there aboard Norwegian Pearl.

"Her 16 chic dining options, 14 bars and lounges, dazzling casino, tranquil spa, and spacious Garden Villas are just a few things that make this Jewel Class cruise ship a destination of her own."

This is the inaugural Headbanger’s Boat cruise, featuring two performances from Lamb of God including Ashes of the Wake in full.