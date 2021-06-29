Scott Weiland's story to be turned into a Hollywood movie

Not Dead And Not For Sale, the 2011 autobiography of late Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland, is to be turned into a film entitled Paper Heart.

Movie rights to the book have been picked up by Los Angeles production company Dark Pictures and producer Orian Williams, perhaps best known for Control, the biographical film about Joy Division's Ian Curtis. Jennifer Erwin, a Stone Temple Pilots fan who co-founded Dark Pictures with former FBI special agent Anne Beagan, will write the script.

"It’s an honour to have the trust to tell Scott’s story," says Erwin, "and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him: the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be."

“Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded," adds Beagan. "His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction."

“We want to make the most authentic film possible about this remarkable artist," says Williams. "Beyond Scott’s page-turning memoir, connecting with those closest to Scott is important to get the details right. We’re also thrilled to have access to his unreleased music for the film."

Scott Weiland fronted Stone Temple Pilots from 1989 to 2002 before joining Velvet Revolver in 2003. He left in 2008 and returned to STP, who eventually fired him in 2013. Weiland was found dead in the bunk of his tour bus just before 9pm on December 3, 2015, in a hotel parking lot just south of Minneapolis.