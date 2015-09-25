Saxon not trying to recreate Wheels Of Steel

Saxon frontman Biff Byford says the band avoided trying to recreate their Wheels Of Steel sound on their upcoming new album.

The British metal heroes release Battering Ram October 16 and Byford previously said the album harks back to their 80s sound. But he insists they didn’t set out to lean too heavily on their 1980 hit Wheels Of Steel when they recorded the latest work with producer Andy Sneap.

Byford tells Metal Rules (via Blabbermouth): “We love the album. It’s a clash between the retro Saxon and the modern Saxon. It’s a massive sound. Andy Sneap’s done a great job for us. Andy loves the 80s bands as well, so he’s a great producer to get the best of both things going.

“We’re not trying to recreate the Wheels Of Steel album. We’re trying to move on a bit, but still have the essence of Saxon there. He engineered Sacrifice and mixed it. And I wanted to spend a bit more time on my vocals other than producing, so I knew everything would be safe with Andy.”

Saxon previously issued a video for Battering Ram’s title track. They are currently on a world tour.