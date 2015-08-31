Savage confirm release of 7

Savage have confirmed their next album 7 will be released in October.

The NWOBHM act issue the double-disc album on October 9 via Minus 2 Zebra Records. It comes complete with live album Live ‘N Lethal.

Savage were said to be an early influence on Metallica and their 1983 debut album Loose ‘N Lethal was one of the biggest selling independent releases in the US at the time.

The label says: “Savage’s classic debut is now given a fresh and live treatment in the form of a recently recorded live gig in their hometown. In addition to this, Savage has been hard at work writing and recording set of new classics on this double release.

”7 features 12 blistering new songs, which mix old with new. Many of the tracks are fast-paced and hark back to the early days, while cuts such as Superspy and Empire Of Hate sound akin to something off a modern Ozzy Osbourne album or even Metallica at their best.”

Meanwhile, fellow NWOBHM outfit Jaguar have snapped up Swedish vocalist L-G Persson, known for his work with The Storyteller. The band split with Jamie Manton last year.

They say: “We are looking forward to meeting our fans in Europe and we will do our best to visit other parts of the world too. We know our fans will love L-G as much as we do as he totally blew us away.”