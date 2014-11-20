Sammy Hagar to star in The Simpsons

Sammy Hagar is to feature in a new episode of The Simpsons.

The Chickenfoot and former Van Halen frontman appears in season 26 episode Covercraft, which airs on Fox in the US on November 23.

It’s not the first time Hagar’s likeness has appeared on the hit TV show, although it will be the first time he lends his voice to the character. Hagar previously appeared alongside Willie Nelson in a season 11 episode in 2000.

Covercraft sees Homer suffering a midlife crisis, which leads him to learn the bass guitar and join a covers band.

Hagar’s involvement came about after Simpsons’ writer Matt Selman tweeted: “Dear @sammyhagar, if you are out there, thank you for your hard driving rock songs! Best, your pals at the Simpsons #EverySimpsonsEver”.

Sammy responded: “Ya man! I’m here, rock on! @mattselman.”

Hagar recently released acoustic album Lite Roast.