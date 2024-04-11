"Let the party begin!": A Sammy Hagar-themed pool and tiki bar complex is opening in Las Vegas

Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer and tequila magnate Sammy Hagar has lent his name to a new poolside complex opening at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas next month. Named Sammy's Island – A Sammy Hagar Oasis – the new venture is said to be inspired by Hagar's "tropical beach vibes and carefree lifestyle."

"I gotta pinch myself! I've been dreaming about this island concept for many years now," says Hagar. "The fabulous Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is the perfect fit for this little oasis. We've got big fun coming up this summer folks. Let the party begin!"

Hagar has previously opened a cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a beach bar at Ballys Casino in the Atlantic City, and Sammy's Beach Bar Rum in Hawaii, and this latest venue promises even more beach-themed partying, with the promotional blurb describing Sammy's Island as a "sun-filled oasis" that'll entice visitors with "a vibrant blend of food, spirits, and live music to make days and nights come alive."

"Kick back and indulge in one of 39 cabanas, or relax in one of four exclusive Red Rocker Bungalows," the blurb continues. "Leave land behind and reserve a daybed on the pool island, and stretch out in the sun to the sounds of a live DJ while snacking on street tacos. Sample a mezcal flight at the Tequileria or sip a fresh tropical cocktail at the Tiki Bar, then rock out after sunset at a live show under the stars."

The opening night party on May 17 will feature a performance from Sacramento rockers Red Voodoo – presumably named after Hagar's 1999 album – while Sammy Hagar "and friends" will also be appearing. Tickets are on sale now.