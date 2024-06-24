"He did horrible things to people. He treated people so bad. He was a complete raving maniac." Sammy Hagar talks candidly about his fears that Eddie Van Halen was going to die during Van Halen's 2004 reunion tour

Sammy Hagar has spoken candidly about his issues with Eddie Van Halen on Van Halen's lucrative 2004 reunion tour, describing the 80-show tour as "the worst experience in my life", in a new interview with AXS TV.

The tour, which ran from June 11, 2004 to November 19, 2004, received some damning reviews from fans and critics alike, with Hagar subsequently admitting that he tried to quit the circus mid-tour, so embarrassed was he by band leader Eddie's wayward performances on certain nights, due to his battles with addiction.



"Eddie was completely whacked out off the charts on alcohol and drugs," Hagar recalls. "And poor guy, I mean he was really in bad shape, I thought he was going to die."



Recalling how there'd be nights where Van Halen's playing on classic songs was so bad that he couldn't even recognise which song the guitarist was performing, Hagar admits that he wanted to walk away after 40 shows.

"I said, I can't do this anymore," he remembers. "The guy's going to die first of all."



"It was horrible. He did horrible things to people. He treated people so bad. he was a complete raving maniac. I've never met a person like this in my life... trying to bust windows out of a G5 airplane at 4,000 feet with a wine bottle... it ain't even our plane, it's a rental plane!"

The only reason that Hagar stuck around was because he was told that, due to the contract he'd signed, leaving the tour would mean he would have to compensate the other band members fully for the earnings they'd lose if the tour was pulled.

"But Eddie's a sweet human being," Hagar goes on to say, "he's talented and he's a sweet wonderful guy. He's got some demons you know... he's not the only person I know like that but when I saw those demons take over him it was pitiful."

Watch the full interview below:

Hagar will be playing Van Halen songs alongside ex-VH bassist Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham on his The Best of All Worlds Tour, which kicks off at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 13.