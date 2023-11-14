“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen": Sammy Hagar announces The Best of All Worlds Tour with Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham

Sammy Hagar has announced The Best of All Worlds Summer 2024 Tour, where he'll be performing Van Halen songs alongside his former VH colleague Michael Anthony, his Chickenfoot bandmate Joe Satriani and The Circle's Jason Bonham.



The tour comes in the wake of the release of Van Halen's The Collection II box set, which featured remastered versions of the four consecutive US number one albums released during the band's 'Van Hagar' era: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995).

Promoters Live Nation say that the tour will represent, "a reminder to fans of the arsenal of hits, many which haven’t been played live since the band’s 2004 reunion tour... a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career."



"It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour,” says Hagar. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like ‘let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."



The Best of All Worlds Tour will call at:



Jul 13: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 14: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 19: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 20: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 22: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY

Jul 24: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Jul 26: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 31: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada



Aug 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 03: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 11: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 13: Spokane Airway Heights BECU Live at Northern Quest, WA

Aug 14: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater, WA

Aug 16: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 17: Concord Toyota Pavilion at Concord, CA

Aug 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Aug 20: Phoenix Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre, AZ

Aug 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 25: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Aug 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 30: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 31: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO