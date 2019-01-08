Sacked Bohemian Rhapsody director responds to Golden Globes success

Bryan Singer, the director who was fired from Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, has spoken after the film’s success at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The film scooped the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama, while Rami Malek picked up Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Singer was fired from the film in December 2017, amid reports that he and Malek had clashed and that the director had failed to show up on set on several occasions.

However, Singer disputed this, saying that he was sacked while he was ill.

Now he’s posted a still from the I Want To Break Free video scene on Instagram with the caption: “What an honour. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press.”

In a later post, Singer uploaded rehearsal footage from the Live Aid scene, which can be seen below.

Dexter Fletcher was brought in as Singer’s replacement to see the project home.

Malek was joined in the cast by Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, and Lucy Boynton as Mercury's lifelong companion Mary Austin.

