Rush stream long lost song

Rush have released a video featuring long-lost track I’ve Been Running, shot in 1974 with original drummer John Rutsey.

It was filmed at Laura Secord Secondary School in St Catherine’s, Ontario, and it’s one of a string of rarities included in the band’s upcoming R40 box set, which is launched on November 10.

Their eight-song show is featured in full alongside performances from 1976, 1997 and 2011. R40 also includes their last five live films: Rush in Rio (2003), R30 (2005), Snakes & Arrows Live (2008), Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland (2011) and Clockwork Angels Tour (2013).

Guitarist Alex Lifeson recently confirmed the band are planning to tour again next year.