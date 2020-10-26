Rumours of a Van Halen reunion without Eddie are a ‘sh*tty lie’ says Wolfgang VH

Wolfgang Van Halen has shot down online rumours that he is to take his late father Eddie’s place in a reunited Van Halen.

Suggestions were made online that, before his passing on October 6, Eddie Van Halen had given his blessing to the idea of his son keeping the spirit of the band alive with a revamped line-up to feature ex-members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony alongside drummer Alex Van Halen, with Wolfgang taking his father’s place as the group‘s lead guitarist. This idea has been dismissed as a “shitty lie” by Wolfgang, who adds, “Please stop with this.”

Wolfgang shut down the idea after VH fans contacted him via social media to enquire about the veracity of the rumours.

“This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times,” Wolfgang wrote. Please stop with this. “Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family.”

Wolfgang Van Halen broke the news of his father’s death on October 6. His statement read: "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Sammy Hagar later revealed that he had reconciled with Eddie in the months before the legendary guitarist’s passing.