Royal Thunder premiere Forgive Me, Karma

As Royal Thunder prepare to unveil their latest bout of atmospheric rock onto the world in new album Crooked Doors, we’re premiering the track Forgive Me, Karma exclusively!

Speaking about the track, vocalist/bassist Mlny Parsonz says (in suitably cryptic fashion): “When your intentions are pure, and yet you find yourself hurting everything and everyone around you you can only hope that the universe doesn’t make you pay for it. But alas, you always do. You will always reap what you sow. That being said, learn something from it in the meantime. Pain is an opportunity to grow.”

Head over to Classic Rock on 27th March for the exclusive stream of track Wake Up and on 30th March we’ll have the FULL ALBUM STREAM of Crooked Doors.

Pre-order your copy of the album here.