Rotting Out premiere End Of The Road

Taken from their upcoming Reckoning EP, the Cali hardcore punks are premiering their new track with Metal Hammer.

When asked about the song End Of The Road, frontman Walter Delgado gave the somewhat cryptic “Sometimes we wander and follow the clouds looking for answers, taking every road possible. One day we might realise what we’re looking for is where we come back to at the end of the day.”

Take from that what you will, but this full-throttle shoutfest will leave you tearing down walls.

Reckoning Tracklist

Born Eyes Wide End of the Road I Don’t Care (Circle Jerks cover) Live Fast Die Young (Circle Jerks cover)

Pre-order your copy here.