Ronnie Wood to host book launch

Ronnie Wood will host a launch event for his memoir How Can It Be? A Rock & Roll Diary next week.

The standard edition is published on September 8 after the Rolling Stone found a long-lost account of his doings in 1965, when he was 17 years old.

Wood recently told The Blues Magazine: “It’s like no time has gone by. It was a very pleasing thing for me to rediscover this. It was, like, ‘Wow, I remember.’

“All of the places, the names, the situations – I remember crystal clear, like it was yesterday.”

He’ll appear at Waterstones, Piccadilly, London at 6.30pm on September 11.

Tickets for the launch include the price of a first-edition copy of the book, complete with commemorative bookplate with Wood’s facsimile signature and self-portrait.

Before the launch, he takes part in a Faces reunion concert on September 5 in Surrey.

Ronnie Wood: Diary Of A Mod Man