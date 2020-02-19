Ronnie James Dio documentary announced

A career-spanning documentary is to be made about the life of Ronnie James Dio.

The film, made in conjunction with the late singer's estate and widow Wendy Dio, promises to be "the definitive Ronnie James Dio documentary, incorporating never-before-seen archival footage and photos from his personal archives."

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with artists to tell their stories on the big screen," says Kathy Rivkin Daum, from BMG's filmmaking division. "Dio, a larger than life rock hero, whose music means so much to millions of fans worldwide, deserves nothing less.

"The story behind his passion, ambition, and the highs and lows of success, in the rock and metal worlds, is something audiences have never seen before and won’t soon forget. We are honoured to partner with Wendy on this incredible journey celebrating Ronnie’s life and work”.

"I am very excited to be working with BMG on Ronnie’s long-awaited documentary," says Wendy. "Ronnie loved his fans and I hope they will enjoy this trip through Ronnie’s life”.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

To mark the tenth anniversary of Ronnie James Dio death – the singer died from stomach cancer in May 2010 – BMG Records will reissue Dio's currently unavailable 1996-2004 solo albums - 1996’s Angry Machines, 2000’s Magica, 2002’s Killing The Dragon and 2004’s Master Of The Moon - on March 20.

Remastered by longtime Dio collaborator Wyn Davis, the deluxe CD versions will include bonus discs featuring rare or never before released live tracks from each album's accompanying tour.

The vinyl editions will be available with limited lenticular covers, while the Magica double album set also comes with a bonus a 7” single of Electra, the only completed track from Dio's planned Magica 2 set.

Dio: Angry Machines (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. Institutional Man

2. Don’t Tell The Kids

3. Black

4. Hunter Of The Heart

5. Stay Out Of My Mind

6. Big Sister

7. Double Monday

8. Golden Rules

9. Dying In America

10. This Is Your Life

Disc 2: Bonus/Live on Angry Machines Tour 1997

1. Jesus Mary and The Holy Ghost – Straight Through The Heart

2. Don’t Talk To Strangers

3. Double Monday

4. Hunter Of The Heart

5. Holy Diver

6. Heaven and Hell

7. Long Live Rock and Roll

8. Man On The Silver Mountain

9. Rainbow In The Dark

10. The Last In Line

11. The Mob Rules

12. We Rock

Dio: Magica (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. Discovery

2. Magica Theme

3. Lord Of The Last Day

4. Fever Dreams

5. Turn To Stone

6. Feed My Head

7. Eriel

8. Chalis

9. As Long As It’s Not About Love

10. Losing My Insanity

11. Otherworld

12. Magica (Reprise)

13. Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)

Disc 2: Bonus / Live on Magica Tour 2001

1. Discovery

2. Magica

3. Lord Of The Last Day

4. Fever Dreams

5. Eriel

6. Chalis

7. Losing My Insanity

8. Otherworld

9. Electra – Studio Track

10. Magica Story – Studio/Spoken Word

Dio: Killing The Dragon (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. Killing The Dragon

2. Along Comes A Spider

3. Scream

4. Better In The Dark

5. Rock and Roll

6. Push

7. Guilty

8. Throw Away Children

9. Before The Fall

10. Cold Feet

Disc 2: Bonus/Live on Killing The Dragon Tour 2002/2003

1. Holy Diver

2. Heaven and Hell

3. Rock and Roll

4. I Speed At Night

5. Killing The Dragon

6. Stand Up And Shout

Dio: Master Of The Moon (Pre-order from Amazon)

Disc 1

1. One More For The Road

2. Master Of The Moon

3. The End Of The World

4. Shivers

5. The Man Who Would Be King

6. The Eyes

7. Living The Lie

8. I Am

9. Death By Love

10. In Dreams

Disc 2: Bonus / Live on Master Of The Moon Tour 2004/2005

1. Heaven and Hell

2. Rainbow In The Dark

3. Rock and Roll Children

4. The Eyes

5. Prisoner Of Paradise – Studio Track