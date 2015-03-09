Stones doc maker Maysles dies at 88

Albert Maysles, who made controversial 1970 Rolling Stones film Gimme Shelter, has died at the age of 88.

He’s been hailed as a pioneer of the documentary format after creating more than 50 titles in his career, along with brother David, who passed away in 1987.

Maysles filmed the Stones’ US tour of 1969, which culminated in the murder of 18-year-old Meredith Hunter by Hell’s Angels security men at the Altamont Free Concert. The deadly attack was captured on camera.

The director’s family said: “Albert created groundbreaking films, inspired filmmakers and touched all those with his humanity, presence and his belief in the power of love.”

Maysles once said: “Making a film isn’t finding the answer to a question – it’s trying to capture life as it is.”

His final production, In Transit, will be premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York next month.