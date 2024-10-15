Roger Taylor teases brand new Queen music after almost 30 years: "We can still play. We can still sing"

Roger Taylor has said that Queen "might" release new music. In fact, the drummer has revealed that he has been in discussions with the band's other members, including guitarist Brian May, about the possibility.

The legendary rock band last released new music in 1995 with their final fiftheenth album Made In Heaven, following the death of frontman Freddie Mercury four years earlier.

In 2022, Queen shared an unearthed track featuring Mercury’s vocals titled Face It Alone, which was originally recorded during sessions for the band's 1989 album The Miracle.

During a recent interview with Uncut, the Queen sticksman was questioned on whether Queen plan to release any new, original material in the future.

In response, Taylor says, "I think we might", adding: "Brian [May] and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not? We can still play. We can still sing. So I don’t see why not.”

Last year, while speaking on US Radio, May revealed that Queen had “dabbled a little” in making new music with Adam Lambert, who became the band's new frontman in 2011.

He explained: "It is just that you haven’t heard any of it. It would have to be something so special that we would feel we would want to launch it on the public.”

Also in the discussion, Lambert shared his concerns about releasing new music as part of the band: “If they’re going to put something out that’s new, it’s got to be at a certain level.

“It has to be the right thing. And I’ve always said, ‘Is it appropriate for me to be doing new material?’ I feel like it scares me.”

In 2021, May confirmed to Guitar Player magazine that the trio had already begun working on original material together. "Actually, Adam, Roger and myself have been in the studio trying things out, just because things came up. But up to this point, we haven’t felt that anything we’ve done has hit the button in the right way.

“So it’s not like we’re closed to the idea, it’s just that it hasn’t happened yet.”

Elsewhere in the Uncut interview, Taylor went on to quash some of the wild rumours that had surrounded the band over the years.

"There's a lot of myths", he says. "One of them is the bald dwarves at the party in New Orleans with cocaine on their heads.

"It's rather funny, but it is a myth - I didn't see any, anyway. But there was a man who moved under meat. He lay on a table covered in cold cuts, and when somebody approached the table, he would wobble, and all the meat would move and freak people out."

He adds, "I think that's much stranger than a dwarf with cocaine on his head."