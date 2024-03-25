Watch Robert Plant, Eddie Vedder and more join Roger Daltrey onstage for an epic blast through Baba O'Reilly at the Royal Albert Hall

By Fraser Lewry
( Classic Rock )
published

The final night of this year's run of Teenage Cancer Trust shows in London ended in spectacular style

The Who and guests onstage at the Royal Albert Hall
(Image credit: John Stead)

Roger Daltrey has finished his final week as curator of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at Royal Albert Hall with a spectacular, all-star finale. After a week of gigs that included headline shows by The Who, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Young Fathers and The Chemical Brothers, the final night's show, named 'Ovation - A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust', was one for the ages.

The night opened with a set by Paul Weller, before performances from Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian, and Daltrey.

Highlights included Daltrey joining Weller onstage for a cover of The Who's So Sad About Us, Vedder inviting Simon Townsend, Glen Hansard and his daughter Olivia Vedder onstage to sing, and Saving Grace's cover of Led Zeppelin's Friends. The grand finale saw Daltrey joined by Plant, Vedder, Hansard and Jones for a climactic Baba O'Reilly

“I’m not going away from the Teenage Cancer Trust,” Daltrey told the audience, “I’ve completed the job I set out to do. We're going to get curators to do each year, rather than try and do another twenty! Talk about nerve-wracking." 

Full setlists below.

 

Paul Weller Royal Albert Hall setlist

Gravity
Mayfly
A Man of Great Promise (The Style Council song)
Amongst Butterflies
Rockets
Wild Wood
So Sad About Us (The Who cover) (with Roger Daltrey)
That's Entertainment (The Jam song)

Kelly Jones setlist

Local Boy in the Photograph (Stereophonics song)
Maybe Tomorrow (Stereophonics song)
You're My Star (Stereophonics song)
Dakota (Stereophonics song)

Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian setlist

Gospel Plow (traditional)
As I Roved Out (traditional)
Too Far From You (Nashville Cast cover)
Everybody's Song (Low cover)
Angel Dance (Los Lobos cover)
Friends (Led Zeppelin cover)
And We Bid You Goodnight (traditional)

Eddie Vedder setlist

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (Pearl Jam song)
Far Behind
She Asked Me (Simon Townshend cover) (with Simon Townshend)
Society (Jerry Hannan cover) (with Glen Hansard)
My Father's Daughter (Olivia Vedder, Eddie Vedder & Glen Hansard cover) (with
Olivia Vedder)
Falling Slowly (The Swell Season cover) (with Glen Hansard)
Porch (Pearl Jam song)

Roger Daltrey setlist

Let My Love Open the Door (Pete Townshend cover)
Squeeze Box (The Who song)
Giving It All Away (Leo Sayer cover)
The Way It Is (Simon Townshend cover) (with Simon Townshend)
After the Fire
Freedom Ride (Taj Mahal cover)
Without Your Love
Baba O'Riley (The Who song) (with Robert Plant, Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard and Kelly Jones)

