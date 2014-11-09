Rock music needs a shake up – Slash

Slash reckons some rock bands are playing it too safe as they don’t want to anger their record companies.

He previously countered Gene Simmons’ “rock is dead” comments, saying the genre is producing great music. But he now thinks it’s time someone who’s not after commercial success came along to shake things up.

He tells the Manchester Evening News: “I do think rock and roll bands have become really conformist and they are worried about pissing off their record companies and being played on the radio.

“Rock and roll definitely needs a movement. It’s become the music industry’s bothersome stepchild and what it needs is someone really committed to come and shake things up who doesn’t give a shit if they make it.”

He continues: “I never got into music for all of this. I just learned guitar and started a band. I think if you’re planning for the fame and fortune, if it’s pre-meditated, you lose your musical integrity. You really need to learn your instrument really well and write your music to get that chemistry.”

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators recently released World On Fire via a Classic Rock fanpack. And the veteran guitarist reveals it’s all he listens to while driving.

He adds: “This is the first record I’ve ever done where I’m actually listening to it in my car. You know when usually you’re too lazy to change the album in your car unless you get really bored of it but if it’s good you just keep playing it?

“I started listening to this album to get the songs back in my head before we start rehearsals and I’ve not taken it out. I don’t usually listen to my own records in the car.”

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators kicked off the MTV European Music Awards weekend with a set at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Saturday night. They played a mix of new tracks with a selection of Guns N’ Roses material, including Sweet Child O’ Mine, Paradise City and You Could Be Mine.

They’ll return to the UK later this month for a run of five shows.

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro