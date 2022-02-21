Robin Trower announces No More Worlds To Conquer album - listen to title track

Guitar legend Robin Trower has announced that his new studio album, No More Worlds To Conquer, will be released on April 29 via Provogue. He has also released the title track from the album as its first single. It's Trower's first full-length release since United State of Mind, the 2020 album he released with Maxi Priest and Livingstone Brown.

“With every album, it’s the best I can do at that particular time," says Trower. "I think that’s what it’s about. I set myself goals and each song has to live up to them.



“What usually happens is that I’m playing the guitar for fun and an idea will suddenly appear. Then you’re looking for a lyric that grows out of the music and enhances the mood. it’s lovely when you’ve gone right the way through from the beginning of the first little guitar idea that grows into a song and eventually you get a track down and finished – and it’s something like how you heard it in your head."

Trower, who is now 76, doesn't flinch from addressing contemporary issues on the album, saying, "There’s three or four songs there that cover what I’m thinking about. The Razor’s Edge and Cloud Across The Sun, those are definitely about my dissatisfaction with the politicians of the day, pointing the finger at the ones that don’t keep their promises.

"But then, with Deadly Kiss, the lyric is someone talking to a friend who has become a junkie. There’s broken-hearted songs. There’s love songs."

Trower is joined on the album by drummer Chris Taggart, who's performed with Trower since 2009, and singer Richard Watts, who has been working with Trower since 2000.

Last November, Trower cancelled his upcoming US tour – originally scheduled for April and May of this year – after becoming concerned about the risks involved.

A statement on Trower's Facebook page read, "This was underlined this week when we learned that a musical collaborator and close friend of Robin’s had spent two weeks in hospital after he was infected with Covid while on the road. It was a huge shock to learn on Saturday that one of that touring team had died of the virus.

"Because Robin’s touring style closely parallels that of his friend who is so sorely afflicted, we have decided to cancel the Spring tour."

The tour will be rebooked once Trower's team are satisfied that there is more certainty regarding the end of the pandemic.

No More Worlds To Conquer is available to pre-order now.