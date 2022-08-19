Robert Plant: Led Zeppelin don’t really satisfy my needs any more

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has reaffirmed that he has very little interest in performing again with the band.

Speaking in an interview with the LA Times (opens in new tab) to publicise his current North American tour with Alison Krauss, Plant was asked about how his singing voice had changed over time.

"I know that the full, open-throated falsetto that I was able to concoct in 1968 carried me through until I was tired of it," Plant says. "Then that sort of exaggerated personality of vocal performance morphed and went somewhere else.

"But as a matter of fact, I was playing in Reykjavík, in Iceland, about three years ago, just before COVID. It was Midsummer Night and there was a festival, and I got my band and I said, 'OK, let’s do Immigrant Song.' They’d never done it before. We just hit it, and bang – there it was. I thought, 'Oh, I didn’t think I could still do that.'"

Reminded that fans would love to see him do the same with Led Zeppelin, Plant responded, "Going back to the font to get some kind of massive applause – it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated."

Plant also revealed that he'd witnessed Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott's vocal warm-up routine, and wasn't entirely convinced.

"I just go out and sing," he says. "I know a guy from a famous band that Alison’s quite friendly with – he’s gonna pour some sugar on me or something – who creates a complete hullabaloo backstage. I was back there one time and he was making such a bloody noise. I said, 'Why are you doing that?' He said, 'I’m warming up.' I said, 'Well, you won’t have anything left by the time you get there.'"

Alison Krauss sings on two tracks on Def Leppard's most recent album Diamond Star Halos, This Guitar and Lifeless.

Elsewhere in the LA Times interview, Plant and Krauss discuss the differences between British and American musicians, talk about their relationship outside music, and reflect on that fact that rock's pioneers are dwindling in number.

Plant and Krauss's US tour continues, while Plant also has Scottish and Irish dates lined up with Saving Grace, the band he fronts with Suzi Dian. Speaking to the BBC's Zoe Ball last November, Plant was asked about the likelihood of Saving Grace - who play covers of songs by the likes the Derek Trucks Band, Bob Dylan, Planxty, Moby Grape, Low, Donovan, Los Lobos, and Richard and Linda Thompson – recording an album.

“Saving Grace is a bunch of friends back from on the Welsh borders, Worcestershire," responded Plant, "and we do shows, very discreet, undercover shows. It’s a beautiful sound, a magnificent sound and it’s delicately tiptoeing its way to one day being yet another thing that we mustn’t know or talk about… so yes."

Robert Plant and Saving Grace feat. Suzi Dian

