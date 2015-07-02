Robert Johnson’s son dead at 83

Claud Johnson, son of legendary early blues singer Robert Johnson, has died at the age of 83.

His father passed away aged 27 in 1938 penniless and he left no will. And for most of his life, his son was little better off, says a report in the Washington Times.

But the steadily growing reputation of his father generated millions of dollars for his estate, leading Claud to try and reclaim some of his heritage.

A court declared him sole heir in 1998, making him a rich man. Other relatives challenged the ruling but the case finally ended at the Mississippi Supreme Court last year, which again found in his favour.

Last month grandson Stephen appealed for modern artists to back the Robert Johnson Blues Foundation to keep his grandfather’s heritage alive.