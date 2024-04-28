Toyah and Robert Fripp show no signs of growing up on "elderly edition" of Blink 182's Growing Up

New editions of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox's Sunday Lunch recital have been this on the ground of late, but the sprightly pair's latest offering should satisfy those in need of a fix. In a detour from their well-trodden journey down the road towards classic rock, they've headed down pop-punk alley for a cover of Blink 182's 1997 smash Dammit.

In its original form, Dammit (often subtitled "Growing Up") was about getting older and maturing, but there's very little of that on display from the King Crimson man and his post-punk bride, as the pair – beginning with Fripp's traditional cry of "Bollocks!" – proceed to gallivant their way through the song with all the carefree joie de vivre of a pair of young lovers. Or something.

"Welcome to Tayah and Robert's Sunday lunch," smiles Fripp, as the final chord fades.

"An elderly edition," adds Willcox, rather alluringly.

In recognition of their importance to the nation, Toyah and Robert have been confirmed to play the legendary Glastonbury Festival for the second year in a row. "We’re so happy to be playing the Avalon Stage at Glastonbury this year," said the pair. "Please visit the Field of Avalon over the weekend and discover the variety on offer at the heart of the festival."

Before that, Cherry Red are releasing an expanded version of Toyah’s 1982 live album Warrior Rock -Toyah On Tour. The album was originally recorded over the final two nights of the Changling tour at the then- Hammersmith Odeon, and is available to pre-order now.