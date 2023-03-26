Normal services resumes as Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox perform frisky cover of Centrefold

It's been relatively quiet in the Fripp-Willcox kitchen of late, as King Crimson man Robert Fripp and his beloved bride have ditched their regular schedule of ragged cover versions, choosing instead to post 'greatest hits' footage alongside clips of outtakes and bloopers from their long-running Sunday Lunch series.

Well, we're delighted to inform you that (ab)normal service has been resumed. This week finds the animated duo covering Centerfold, the 1981 J.Geils Band smash, and business is as (un)usual as ever. Fripp plays guitar with an enthusiasm that borders on the maniacal, Willcox bounces around while brandishing a copy of the August 2022 issue of Prog Magazine, and the song climaxes with the pair bellowing the "la-laa-la-la-la-la-laa" parts in glorious union.

Even stranger is to come, as the "bonus" footage finds Fripp writhing provocatively on what appears to be a King Crimson Larks' Tongues In Aspic bedspread while Toyah drops confetti on him from above.

The 50th anniversary of Larks' Tongues In Aspic – released on March 23, 1973 – is celebrated in the current issue of Prog, as the magazine tells the story behind one of King Crimson's most inventive albums. It's available to purchase online (opens in new tab).

Toyah's Live At Drury Lane will be released on double vinyl/DVD/CD on May 12 by Cherry Red Records. The concert footage is taken from an Old Grey Whistle Test Christmas special filmed in 1981, and has only been previously available on a BBC VHS video, Good Morning Universe, released the following year. The new DVD contains all 13 songs performed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, including two that weren't included on the VHS release.

Pre-orders are available now (opens in new tab).