Rising stars The Texas Gentlemen announce second album, Floor It!

Hotly-topped Texans The Texas Gentlemen have announced details of their second album, Floor It! The album is due to arrive on June 10 via New West Records, and is the follow-up to their 2017 debut, TX Jelly.

The band have also released the first track from the new album, Ain't Nothin' New, a sweet and soulful blend of wistful Americana with a sun-dappled, West Coast feel.

Last year band's Dan Creamer told Classic Rock, "We're really excited about the prospect of putting out a record where we're able to show people what we're capable of when there's some planning behind it. It's going to sound like a new band."

The songs on Floor It! were written and performed by Creamer alongside Nik Lee (guitar, vocals, percussion), Ryan Ake (guitar, vocals, percussion), Scott Edgar Lee, Jr. (bass and sounds) and drummer Aaron Haynes. The album was recorded at The Echo Lab in Denton, Texas.

Floor It! is available to pre-order from Bandcamp.

Floor It! Tracklist

1. Veal Cutlass

2. Bare Maximum

3. Ain't Nothin'

4. Train to Avesta

5. Easy St.

6. Hard Rd.

7. Dark at the End of the Tunnel

8. Sing Me to Sleep

9. Last Call

10. She Won't

11. Charlie's House

12. Skyway Streetcar

13. Floor It!!!