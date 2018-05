Rise To Remain have released the first track from their upcoming new album.

The follow-up to 2011 debut City Of Vultures is expected to land later this year, but for now, you can check out the band’s new material in brand-spanking-new track, Over & Over, at the band’s official website, where you can download it for free!

The London metallers will be debuting some more new material when they play the London Borderline on Feb 20. Grab tickets here.