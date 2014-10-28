Rise Against run on 'pure adrenaline'

Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath says he runs on "pure adrenaline" when it comes to touring.

The frontman insists the band could never fake their intense stage shows and adds that they can’t wait to hit the road next month for their tour with Pennywise and Emily’s Army.

He tells Kerrang: “It’s pure adrenaline. Rise Against ensures I’ll never be able to fake it. I physically could not fake that.

“The whole day I wonder myself, ‘Where am I going to get the energy to do that again? How is this going to happen?’ It’s one of those things where I’m glad someone just kicks me out there. If they didn’t, I’d just say, ‘There’s no way! I can’t do it tonight.’

“But eventually you end up on that stage and at that point things just kick in, the kind of song that I was unable to sing in the dressing room half hour before suddenly comes out in front of all those people. It all clicks.

“It’s funny because I feel like we have an internal clock as a band. We hibernate all day and then round about nine o’clock everyone’s getting up, moving around and all of a sudden your body just turns on and it’s time to go apeshit for 90 minutes.”

McIlrath adds that he has been surprised by the audience response to their new album The Black Market.

He says: “The ironic part about putting a new record out and touring it is no one wants you to go on tour until you have a new record out, and when you put it out and go on tour, they don’t want you to play too many new songs.

“We’re always dipping our toes into the water and checking the temperature and seeing where everyone’s at, and I think we underestimated the reaction to The Black Market because we were only playing a couple of new songs in the set. But we finished the sets and people were like ‘Hey, we wanted to hear more of the new record’ and it’s like, ‘Okay, that’s awesome.’”

Nov 03: Sheffield Academy

Nov 04: Glasgow Academy

Nov 06: Birmingham Academy

Nov 08: Manchester Apollo

Nov 09: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 10: London Brixton Academy