Ringo Starr withdraws from Ring O cock ring battle, maintains stiff opposition to association with sex toy

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has withdrawn his legal challenge against the makers of an erection-enhancing sex toy range called Ring O.

Lawyers for the drummer had challenged the toy’s trademark and argued that the product’s similarity to his name could tarnish his “name, likeness and brand”, with documents filed by his legal team in 2019 stating, “Consumers will likely believe that Opposer’s [Starr’s] newest venture is sex toys – and this is an association that Opposer does not want.”

Amazon currently stocks a number of Ring O products, such as Ring O Biggies, which promise to deliver “a tighter, firmer fit that makes a massive impression.”

“Whether enjoying longer-lasting sex with a partner, amping up endurance training, boosting masturbation, or sporting a more prominent package, RingO Biggies are the premium choice for impressive results,” the manufacturers say.

Starr’s layers argued that the former Beatle’s upstanding reputation could be damaged if the name was registered as a trademark in the US, where his name is already trademarked, but have now reached an agreement with the manufacturers of the Ring O toys.



The settlement sees Pacific Holdings and Momentum Management make a firm commitment to “avoid any activity likely to lead to confusion” between their product and Starr. The deal states that the firms can only use the name for adult sex toys and sprays, and there must be a space between the Ring and O.