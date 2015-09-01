Sambora plans TV rock drama

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora is to be executive producer on a drama series based on his own experiences.

He was originally approached by HBO to work on a soundtrack for a show in development – but instead, he presented a script he’d written three years ago about the “toil, trials and tribulations” of a rising-star band trying to make it big.

The network decided to run with his concept, which he created after repeatedly being asked to write a tell-all memoir.

Sambora tells ABC Radio: “I don’t want to do that cliched thing about who slept with who, what substance happened here, what was going on there.

“I’m a Jersey guy, so I keep everything to the chest – I don’t want to talk about anybody anyway. Plus, I have a daughter. So I said, ‘Why don’t I write a teleplay?’”

HBO wanted him to star in the series, but he says: “I don’t like acting that much, so I’m not going to do it. It wouldn’t leave me time to do anything else.”

Sambora walked out on Bon Jovi after being given an ultimatum in 2013. He’s collaborating with girlfriend Orianthi on an album, expected next year.

Meanwhile, HBO will screen Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese’s rock drama Vinyl in 2016. The nine-part series is based around the fortunes of a 1970s record label boss, and stars Jagger’s son James.