REO Speedwagon drive back into the charts thanks to Ozark appearance

REO Speedwagon are celebrating after making an unexpected return to the Billboard rock charts thanks to a cameo on Netflix crime drama Ozark.

The band feature in the episode titled Kevin Cronin Was Here – named after the band’s frontman. They appear towards the end of episode three of the third season to play their track Time For Me To Fly, which appeared on the 1978 album You Can Tune A piano, But You Can’t Tuna Fish.

And that appearance had led to that track along with another three songs flying back into the charts.

Keep On Loving You has smashed into the rock chart at no.10, while Can’t Fight This Feeling enters at no. 13, Time For Me To Fly at no. 15 and Take It On The Run at no. 16.

Earlier this week, Cronin appeared on AXS TV to chat about the current lockdown and the band’s appearance, with Cronin also paying tribute to late singer/songwriter John Prine.

He said: “One of the things we just did that was kinda fun over the past week was our little episode of Ozark came out. Check it out: Season three, episode three. You’ll see some familiar faces!

“We were down there on set and everyone was so cool.”

Like the majority of artists, REO Speedwagon were forced to reschedule their spring tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The North American shows will now take place later in the year.