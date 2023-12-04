Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2024 Unlimited Love US tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that they will be extending their Unlimited Love tour into 2024.

The Californian funk rockers will be performing in venues across North America from May 28 with a show in Ridgefield, followed by stops in Quincy, WA, Salt Lake City, UT, Virginia Beach, VA and more before signing off on July 30 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Joining the quartet on the road will be special guests Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand and IRONTOM on select dates.

Tickets for the tour will become available first via the Citi presale on December 5, before the artist presale on December 6 at 10 AM local time.

Additional presales will start from December 7 ahead of the general on-sale kicking off on December 8 at 10 AM local time on Red Hot Chili Peppers' official website.

View the tour dates below:

Feb 17: Lincoln The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino, CA

Feb 20: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Feb 23: Tempe Innings Festival, AZ

May 28: Ridgefield Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

May 31: Quincy The Gorge, WA

Jun 02: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheater, CA

Jun 05: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 07: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 18: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 21: Tampa Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 26: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Jun 28: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, VA

Jul 02: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jul 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 12: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Jul 15: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 22: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 25: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 30: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO