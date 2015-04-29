Red Dragon Cartel name 3rd singer

Red Dragon Cartel have named Lynch Mob and Jason Bonham man Chas West as their third singer in a matter of weeks.

He’ll front the band for their upcoming shows following the departure of Michael Beck, who’d only joined Jake E Lee’s band after they split with DJ Smith in March.

Smith’s performance during RDC’s debut show in 2014 was marred when he appeared drunk and under-rehearsed, although Lee later laughed off the incident.

But earlier this month, Beck suffered his own debut nightmare when he sang the lyrics to one song while the band played another.

Bassist Anthony Esposito, who replaced Greg Chaisson last month, tells Rock Music Star: “Greg offered a singer to Jake, and that would be Michael. I don’t think Jake ever heard him sing – he went on Greg’s word.

“He had a horrible first show, singing the wrong lyrics. It’s just not a good spot to be in. He kind of got shredded too.”

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Lee and drummer Jonas Fairley are the only remaining original members of the band.

Their self-titled debut was Lee’s first after more than two decades away from the music business. In May the guitarist said he was resisting calls to record a follow-up – and he’d consider shutting the band down if the pressure became too much.