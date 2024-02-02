“If you’re not in the fields with us this year you are MISSING OUT!” Reading & Leeds announces new names for 2024 lineup, including Pendulum, Denzel Curry, The Amity Affliction and more

Reading & Leeds festival has announced more names for its lineup for 2024.

The three-day weekender’s headliners have already been confirmed as Blink-182, Fred Again…, Lana Del Rey, Liam Gallagher, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Gerry Cinnamon.

Also appearing across the weekend will be Spiritbox, The Prodigy, Denzel Curry, 21 Savage, Pendulum, Skrillex, Loathe, Fontaines D.C., The Amity Affliction and more.

The festival’s new poster, featuring every newly announced name, is available below.

Reading & Leeds is an annual two-site weekender, which this year will take place at Little John’s Farm, central Reading, and Bramham Park, Leeds, from August 23 to August 25. Weekend and day tickets for both sites are available now.

The festival comments on social media: “Okay no more waiting 🤩 Your Reading & Leeds 2024 poster is HERE!

“6 INCREDIBLE headliners, an insane lineup to match and some new & exciting changes too 👀 🔥

“If you’re not in the fields with us this year you are MISSING OUT!”

Blink-182 will play the festival as part of their ongoing tour to promote new album One More Time…. The album marked the first time the pop-punks’ classic lineup of singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge, singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker recorded together since 2011’s Neighborhoods.

Louder attended Blink-182’s concert at the O2 Arena, London, in October 2023.

Journalist Merlin Alderslade called the night “silly, puerile, epic, cathartic and, on more than one occasion, surprisingly emotional” in his four-star review.

“Hoppus, DeLonge and the ever-impressive Travis Barker are all on peak form,” Alderslade wrote.

“DeLonge's iconic yowls are in much better shape than during his last run with the band, his trademark harmonising with Hoppus rolling back the years as Barker batters the hell out of the kit behind them like a man possessed.”

Reading & Leeds 2023 was headlined by Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Imagine Dragons.

