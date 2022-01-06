Rayna Foss’ daughter Kayla denies ex-Coal Chamber bassist is missing

Kayla Rose, the daughter of ex-Coal Chamber bassist Rayna Foss, says her that, contrary to media reports, her mother is not a missing person.

Earlier this week, numerous music sites, including Metal Hammer, ran stories picking up upon a bulletin from the New Orleans Police Department that Foss, 51, had been missing since September.

But Foss’ 22-year-old daughter, Kayla, has now shot down the reports, posting a statement on Instagram to say that she recently spoke to her mother, and has “no idea” where the stories are coming from.

Her statement reads: "To everyone that has reached out in some way and to the media that has been reporting on this: Let me set the record straight. I've seen all of the posts regarding that my mother Rayna has been missing since September. I have no idea where these stories are coming from. I spoke to my mother as recently as yesterday, and we have never lost contact. My grandparents have also been in contact with my mother, and we all know exactly where she is. I have a message in to the New Orleans Police Department advising them of this and am waiting for them to respond.

"I've also seen other stories about Dez [Fafara] — my mother's old singer — and a feud with my father Morgan [Rose, drummer for Sevendust]. These are also false. My dad and Dez are friends and have been for a long time.

"I'm confused where all of this started from, but it can stop now.

"Hopefully there won't be a next time, but maybe someone can check before running these stories that end up disrupting my entire family in the future."



Rayna Foss played on three Coal Chamber albums, the band’s self-titled debut album, released in 1997, 1999’s Chamber Music, and 2002’s Dark Days: she was not invited to rejoin the band for their 2011 reunion.