Bachman and Neil Young get Lost in collab track

Randy Bachman and Neil Young have streamed their collaborative track Little Girl Lost from Bachman album Heavy Blues.

The record, to be launched on April 13, was produced by Kevin Shirley and features bassist Anna Ruddick and drummer Dale Anne Brendan. Other guest spots include Joe Bonamassa, Peter Frampton, Scott Holiday and the late Jeff Healey.

Bachman recently said: “I’ve known Kevin for many years. I knew he could push me past my limit and direct me down new roads. The collaboration, paired with Dale and Anna, has made this an amazing experience.”

Heavy Blues is available for pre-order now. Bachman appears at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July, sponsored by TeamRock.

Tracklist