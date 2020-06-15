Rammstein have been working on new material during lockdown

Rammstein’s Christoph Schneider has confirmed that the band have been working on new material.

The drummer was a guest on Radio Rodeo's The BossHoss show when he was asked what Rammstein have been doing during the lockdown.

Schneider replied: “Last week, we were supposed to play our first 2020 concert and then we said, ‘Let’s meet and think about what we could do this year.’

“We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs. We met and we’re working on new songs. We want to work on songs, but whether it’s going to be a new record, nobody knows.”

The full interview and a translated clip by Rammstein Belgium can be found below.

Rammstein were forced to postpone both their 2020 European tour and run of North American dates due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The European shows have been rescheduled for 2021 and will take place throughout May, June, July and August, while the new North American dates for next year have still to be announced.

Last month, Rammstein shared a mini-documentary showing how the various photoshoots for their latest album were created.

The untitled follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da launched in May last year, with the band spending four days with Danish photographer Jes Larsen to work on the artwork and shots for the packaging.

Rammstein 2021 European tour - rescheduled dates

May 22: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 29, 2020

May 23: Leipzig Red Bull Arena - originally May 30, 2020

May 27: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion - originally May 25, 2020

May 31: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 2, 2020

Jun 01: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena - originally June 3, 2020

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 4, 2020

Jun 06: Berlin Olympiastadion - originally July 5, 2020

Jun 12: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Fields - originally June 17, 2020

Jun 16: Cardiff Principality Stadium - originally June 14, 2020

Jun 19: Coventry Ricoh Arena - originally June 20, 2020

Jun 23: Aarhus Ceres Park - originally August 4, 2020

Jun 26: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 27, 2020

Jun 27: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena - originally June 28, 2020

Jun 30: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 1, 2020

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion - originally July 2, 2020

Jul 05: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 6, 2020

Jul 06: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund - originally June 7, 2020

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 9, 2020

Jul 10: Lyon Groupama Stadium - originally July 10, 2020

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande - originally July 13, 2020

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy - originally July 17, 202

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds - originally July 21, 2020

Jul 25: Trondheim, Leangen Travbane - originally July 26/27, 2020 at Granåsen

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally July 31, 2020

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium - originally August 1, 2020

Aug 03: Nijmegen Goffertpark - originally June 24, 2020

Aug 07: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers - originally June 10, 2020