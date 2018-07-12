Rage Against The Machine slam Nigel Farage in cease and desist letter

Lawyers representing Rage Against The Machine have hit former UKIP leader Nigel Farage with a cease and desist letter after the politician named his podcast Farage Against The Machine.

The letter was sent to Farage earlier this week, saying that the broadcast on LBC radio, “brazenly and unlawfully” exploits the group’s name and logo and calls any implication of RATM’s “endorsement” of Farage “particularly abhorrent.”

The legal document obtained by Blast adds: “RATM has publicly denounced the type of right-wing ideology you espouse for decades; in fact, that has been an integral part of the band’s identity and purpose.

“Your anti-immigrant rhetoric, lack of social compassion and barely disguised racism and xenophobia are the antithesis of what RATM stands for. Thus, your surprising attempt to associate yourself with RATM is wholly inappropriate and completely inexplicable.”

The letter suggests that Farage “find some other target to troll. We suggest President Trump.”

Watch this space.

In 2016, Queen slammed then Presidential hopeful Donald Trump for using their classic track We Are The Champions at rallies, while the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Neil Young and REM have also previously protested Trump’s use of their music.