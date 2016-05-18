Rage Against The Machine launch online countdown

Rage Against The Machine have launched a new website featuring a countdown clock.

It can be found at prophetsofrage.com – and they’ve encouraged fans to share the website using the hashtag #takethepowerback, referencing the track from their self-titled 1992 debut album.

The website address is also the name of a Public Enemy track that featured on their 1988 album It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. The hip-hop outfit’s mainman Chuck D has recently shared a couple of Rage Against The Machine videos from their 2010 set at London’s Finsbury Park on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Rage guitarist Tom Morello has been honoured with the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award from WhyHunger? – an organisation set up to end hunger and poverty across the world.

Before attending the ceremony at New York’s The Lighthouse, Morello tells Rolling Stone: “Poverty and hunger are not these facts that just came with the universe. They’re man-made, and they’re a crime. I feel that WhyHunger? are crime fighters of the highest order, and it’s my pleasure to be affiliated with them.”