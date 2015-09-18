Yorke’s Broadway music heard in ad

A short clip of Tom Yorke’s Broadway music has been revealed in a promo video for the play Old TImes.

The Radiohead frontman wrote the score for the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production, based on Harold Pinter’s script and starring Clive Owen.

It’s described as an “unsettling drama of desire and blurred realities” and a “haunting and passionate” work. It’s currently in preview and officially opens in October for a 10-week run.

Yorke and Radiohead continue work on their ninth album, with no completion or release date announced.