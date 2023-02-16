Radio X launches new radio station dedicated to classic rock music

By Liz Scarlett
Journalist Sunta Templeton will host the new Classic Rock radio station, “dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time from across the decades"

Radio X have announced the launch of the new radio station, Classic Rock (no relation).

The station, which debuts today (February 16), will be “dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time from across the decades" and presented by music journalist Sunta Templeton.

Classic Rock will feature the music of a host of veteran rock bands including Guns N’ Roses, Blondie, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Thin Lizzy, and more.

Listeners can tune in to the station across the UK via the Radio X website, as well as on DAB Digital Radio, the Global Player app and on smart speakers.

According to a press release, the launch follows Radio X's report of hosting two million listeners a week.

Speaking of the new station, Templeton says: “This is an actual dream come true. To quote Joan Jett, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll! So I can’t wait to blast out the biggest iconic rock anthems on Radio X Classic Rock every day.”

While Ashley Tabor-King OBE, founder and executive president of Global, says: “Radio X is going from strength to strength and we’re so pleased to launch its natural sister station. Hats off to [managing editor] Matt Deverson and the team for bringing our much appreciated listeners more of what they love.”

Deverson adds: “I’m delighted that we can bring our listeners a station dedicated to the A-Z of Classic Rock… that’s from AC/DC to Led Zepplin! Sunta is the perfect host – a regular festival DJ, Sunta has interviewed some of the biggest rockstars across the world… she knows her stuff and I can’t wait for her to guide us through the greatest rock ever. So for those about to rock…we salute you.”

