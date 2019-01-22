Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody nominated for five Oscars

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has captured the public’s attention since it went on general release in November last year.
It’s brought in an estimated £582 million globally at the box office since hitting the silver screen, scooped two Golden Globes earlier this month and has also been nominated for seven BAFTAs.
And the film's success shows no signs of slowing down – as it was announced this afternoon that it’s now picked up an incredible five Oscar nominations.
Bohemian Rhapsody has been nominated in the Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing categories, while Rami Malek – who portrays iconic frontman Freddie Mercury in the film – has been shortlisted for Best Actor.
It’s quite an achievement for a film that was mired in development hell for years, but the wait has clearly been worth it.
Find out what Bohemian Rhapsody will be up against below. The results will be revealed at the 91st annual Academy Awards on February 24.
If you haven’t managed to catch the film in cinemas, it’ll launch on DVD, Blu-ray and on 4K digital on March 4 via 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment.
BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale: Vice
Bradley Cooper: A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe: At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek: Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen: Green Book
BEST FILM EDITING
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
BEST SOUND MIXING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
BEST SOUND EDITING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody
The biggest music biopic of all time will receive its home release in March, starring Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Lucy Boynton.View Deal
Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack
The official soundtrack to the Queen biopic features previously unreleased audio from Live Aid, new versions of old favourites and a selection of songs from the band’s back catalogue.View Deal