Queen to reissue Bohemian Rhapsody on vinyl

Queen will mark the 40th anniversary of their smash hit single Bohemian Rhapsody with a limited edition vinyl release.

The 12” single will be released on November 27 for Record Store Day’s Black Friday celebrations. It will feature the track’s original B-side I’m in Love With My Car.

Guitarist Brian May previously recalled writing the song with late frontman Freddie Mercury. May said: “The biggest thrill for us was actually creating the music in the first place. I remember Freddie coming in with loads of bits of paper from his dad’s work, like Post-it notes, and pounding on the piano.

“He played the piano like most people play the drums. And this song he had was full of gaps where he explained that something operatic would happen here and so on. He’d worked out the harmonies in his head.”

The single arrives a week after the CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl release on November 20 of A Night At The Odeon - Hammersmith 1975. The concert was recorded while Bohemian Rhapsody was on its nine-week run at the top of the UK singles chart. The live set also comes in a super-deluxe box set edition.

A snippet of Queen’s performance of Bohemian Rhapsody from the Hammersmith show can be viewed below.

Queen will be given the Living Legend Award at this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour show. The ceremony takes place in London next month.