Queen & Lambert add 3 extra UK dates

Queen have added three extra dates to their 2015 UK tour with Adam Lambert.

The additional shows will take place in London, Liverpool and Sheffield. The new dates will take place in February, the month after the original seven scheduled gigs.

Tickets for the new dates will be available from 9am tomorrow (November 12.)

Queen released new album Queen Forever this week, featuring three previously unreleased tracks with Freddie Mercury on vocals, including a duet with Michael Jackson.

Queen and Adam Lambert 2015 UK dates

Jan 13: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 14: Glasgow Hydro

Jan 17: London O2 Arena

Jan 20: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jan 21: Manchester Phones 4 U Arena

Jan 23: Birmingham NIA

Jan 24: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

New shows

Feb 24: London Wembley Arena

Feb 26: Liverpool Echo Arena

Feb 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena