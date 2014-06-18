Queen detail 1974 DVDs

Two Queen concerts from 1974 are to be released on DVD in September, it's been confirmed.

The first show, on March 31, took place in London’s Rainbow Theatre during Freddie Mercury and co’s first-ever headlining tour, soon after they’d turned heads as a support act for Mott The Hoople. The second show was recorded in November the same year, at the same venue.

Roy Thomas Baker, who produced Queen’s first four albums, created the March recording with the intention of released them as live albums – but the band were in such a creative space that they decided to keep going with new music. The result was Sheer Heart Attack, which scored them their first number one hit, Killer Queen. Their London show in November was recorded for a TV broadcast.

Live At The Rainbow 74 will be available in a deluxe box set containing replica tour itinerary, tour programme, ticket, button badges, poster and pass, plus a 60-page hardback book.

Brian May and Roger Taylor are gearing up to tour the US with Adam Lambert, who they recently said was a better match for their music than Paul Rodgers had been. May also hinted it could be their last time on the road.

Tracklist

Disc 1: Queen II tour, March 1974

Procession 2. Father To Son 3. Ogre Battle 4. Son And Daughter 5. Guitar solo 6. Son And Daughter (Reprise) 7. White Queen (As It Began) 8. Great King Rat 9. The Fairy Feller’s Master-Stroke 10. Keep Yourself Alive 11. Drum solo 12. Keep Yourself Alive (Reprise) 13. Seven Seas Of Rhye 14. Modern Times Rock ‘n’ Roll 15. Jailhouse Rock (Medley) 16. Stupid Cupid (Medley) 17. Be Bop A Lula (Medley) 18. Liar 19. See What A Fool I’ve Been

Disc 2: Sheer Heart Attack tour, November 1974