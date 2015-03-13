Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody tops another poll

Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody has topped another popularity poll on its 40th anniversary year.
The single – the most expensive of all time on its release in 1975 – has been named the UK’s favourite number one hit of that decade.
Also in the top 20, announced via ITV’s The Nation’s Favourite 70s Number One, are tracks by Blondie, Kate Bush, 10cc, T Rex, Slade, Ian Dury and Sweet.
Bohemian Rhapsody, from Queen album A Night At The Opera, was recently voted the song most likely to make ill people feel better. In 2012 it was voted the UK’s favourite number one hit of all time. Last year guitarist Brian May revealed how late frontman Freddie Mercury had approved the song’s appearance in comedy movie Wayne’s World – taking it to a new generation of fans.
ITV’s top 70s number ones
Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen, 1975
Dancing Queen – Abba, 1976
Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel, 1970
Heart Of Glass – Blondie, 1979
Wuthering Heights – Kate Bush, 1978
I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor, 1979
Night Fever – Bee Gees, 1978
Without You – Nilsson, 1972
I’m Not In Love – 10cc, 1975
YMCA – Village People, 1979
Hot Love – T.Rex, 1971
December 1963, Oh What A Night – Four Seasons, 1976
I Feel Love – Donna Summer, 1977
Sailing – Rod Stewart, 1975
Cum On Feel The Noize – Slade, 1973
Band Of Gold – Freda Payne, 1970
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John and Kiki Dee, 1976
Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick – Ian Dury and the Blockheads, 1978
Blockbuster – Sweet, 1973
Rock Your Baby – George McCrae, 1974