Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody tops another poll

By Classic Rock  

Queen classic named favourite hit of the 1970s on its 40th anniversary year

Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody has topped another popularity poll on its 40th anniversary year.

The single – the most expensive of all time on its release in 1975 – has been named the UK’s favourite number one hit of that decade.

Also in the top 20, announced via ITV’s The Nation’s Favourite 70s Number One, are tracks by Blondie, Kate Bush, 10cc, T Rex, Slade, Ian Dury and Sweet.

Bohemian Rhapsody, from Queen album A Night At The Opera, was recently voted the song most likely to make ill people feel better. In 2012 it was voted the UK’s favourite number one hit of all time. Last year guitarist Brian May revealed how late frontman Freddie Mercury had approved the song’s appearance in comedy movie Wayne’s World – taking it to a new generation of fans.

ITV’s top 70s number ones

  1. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen, 1975

  2. Dancing Queen – Abba, 1976

  3. Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon & Garfunkel, 1970

  4. Heart Of Glass – Blondie, 1979

  5. Wuthering Heights – Kate Bush, 1978

  6. I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor, 1979

  7. Night Fever – Bee Gees, 1978

  8. Without You – Nilsson, 1972

  9. I’m Not In Love – 10cc, 1975

  10. YMCA – Village People, 1979

  11. Hot Love – T.Rex, 1971

  12. December 1963, Oh What A Night – Four Seasons, 1976

  13. I Feel Love – Donna Summer, 1977

  14. Sailing – Rod Stewart, 1975

  15. Cum On Feel The Noize – Slade, 1973

  16. Band Of Gold – Freda Payne, 1970

  17. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John and Kiki Dee, 1976

  18. Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick – Ian Dury and the Blockheads, 1978

  19. Blockbuster – Sweet, 1973

  20. Rock Your Baby – George McCrae, 1974