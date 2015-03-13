Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody tops another poll

Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody has topped another popularity poll on its 40th anniversary year.

The single – the most expensive of all time on its release in 1975 – has been named the UK’s favourite number one hit of that decade.

Also in the top 20, announced via ITV’s The Nation’s Favourite 70s Number One, are tracks by Blondie, Kate Bush, 10cc, T Rex, Slade, Ian Dury and Sweet.

Bohemian Rhapsody, from Queen album A Night At The Opera, was recently voted the song most likely to make ill people feel better. In 2012 it was voted the UK’s favourite number one hit of all time. Last year guitarist Brian May revealed how late frontman Freddie Mercury had approved the song’s appearance in comedy movie Wayne’s World – taking it to a new generation of fans.

ITV’s top 70s number ones