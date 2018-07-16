Pussy Riot charged after World Cup pitch invasion

Russian punk outfit Pussy Riot have been arrested after they invaded the pitch during yesterday’s football World Cup final.

Three people dressed as police officers ran on to the pitch during the France v Croatia match at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday, with the group posting a video claiming responsibility for the invasion which they say they did to to draw attention to police impunity in the country.

ITV report that two members of the group, along with a male, have now been charged with “violation of spectators’ rights” following the incident and they could face penalties of 11,500 rubles or 160 hour of community service.

A post on their Twitter feed reports: “Current situation: The four Pussy Riot members spent the whole night at the police station – note that there are no conditions to sleep, eat, take a shower etc – and are still there and going to be brought to the court. They are facing charges for administrative offences so far.”

Pussy Riot hit the headlines in 2012 when former members Nadya Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina were each jailed for 22 months after they were found guilty of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” after they performed a “punk prayer” in a Russian Orthodox cathedral.